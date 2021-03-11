Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 172,861 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,861 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 692,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,865. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

