Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,517 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,517 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 145,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $7,967,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.88. 53,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

