Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34,999 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ FB traded up $10.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.35. 893,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,457,650. The stock has a market cap of $755.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,916 shares of company stock worth $371,549,645 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

