Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,879 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.27. 247,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

