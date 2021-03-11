Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 76,633 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,633 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $43.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.