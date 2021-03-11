Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,570,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $127.12. 6,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,088. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $129.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

