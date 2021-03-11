EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $4.41. EXFO shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 53,842 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

The stock has a market cap of $251.67 million, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXFO Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

