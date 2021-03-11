eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.45. 2,931,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 157.66 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $932,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,954,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,114,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,657 shares of company stock worth $24,709,032. 40.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

