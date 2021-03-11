Expanse (EXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,819.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $40,819.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.32 or 0.03165432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.48 or 0.00350940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.41 or 0.00954221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.63 or 0.00393425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.00 or 0.00327224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00274058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021528 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.