Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $159.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $173.90 and last traded at $173.39, with a volume of 64248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.58.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. Truist upped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

