Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $165.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.52. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,379,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,094,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.