Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Holdings Boosted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Exponent worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent stock opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $981,990. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

