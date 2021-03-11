Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Exponent worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $981,990. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $100.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.