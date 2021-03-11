Express (NYSE:EXPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

EXPR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 290,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,952,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $252.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

