Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:STAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

