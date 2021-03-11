Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

NASDAQ:STAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.90. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.