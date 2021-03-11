Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.63. 474,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 262,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $153.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 82,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

