Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.92 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.23.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

