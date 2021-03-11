Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XOM. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $261.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 515.5% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 161,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 134,940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,350,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 111,950 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.