Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Cut by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $9.28 on Thursday, hitting $274.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.89 and its 200-day moving average is $270.17. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $780.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares in the company, valued at $687,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,435,166 shares of company stock worth $382,911,808 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.