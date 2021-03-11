Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 48,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 97,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.51. The stock had a trading volume of 837,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,457,650. The company has a market cap of $756.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,391,916 shares of company stock valued at $371,549,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

