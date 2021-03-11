Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 5.5% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $9.28 on Thursday, hitting $274.18. 611,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,356,773. The company has a market capitalization of $780.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.17. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,435,166 shares of company stock valued at $382,911,808. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

