Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $18.06 Per Share (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $18.16. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $10.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $57.79 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$529.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.14. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$319.37 and a 1-year high of C$538.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$495.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$435.92.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.