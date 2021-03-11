Falcon Project (FNT) Market Cap Reaches $11.50 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Falcon Project has a market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $150,221.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Falcon Project token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00510467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00072153 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.81 or 0.00579077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00073673 BTC.

Falcon Project Token Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Token Trading

