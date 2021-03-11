FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, FansTime has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $883,354.71 and approximately $578,886.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.97 or 0.00717141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.