FantasyGold (FGC) Reaches Market Cap of $708,359.28

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 408% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $708,359.28 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.06 or 0.00520048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00538915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074725 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

