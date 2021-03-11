Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FRCOY traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,524. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

