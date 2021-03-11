Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Up 9.5%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.35. 155,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 128,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTHM. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fathom by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

