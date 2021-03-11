Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $163.25 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.47.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

