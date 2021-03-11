FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FCIC remained flat at $$0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. FCCC has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

