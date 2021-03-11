Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.84. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 2,282,339 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 2.38.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

