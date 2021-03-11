Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Head to Head Analysis

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.68% 16.12% 8.72% Niu Technologies 7.46% 20.60% 10.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Niu Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.22 billion 1.90 $108.50 million $1.79 21.45 Niu Technologies $298.24 million 8.93 $27.30 million $0.36 99.00

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies. Federal Signal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niu Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Federal Signal and Niu Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 2 2 0 2.50 Niu Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Federal Signal presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.85%. Niu Technologies has a consensus price target of $36.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Federal Signal.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name. It also provides scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; and NIU Care that offers maintenance service and reserve service in offline service stations. The company sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 235 city partners and 1,050 franchised stores in approximately 180 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 29 distributors in 38 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

