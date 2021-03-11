FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $251.34 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.29 and a 200-day moving average of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

