FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.