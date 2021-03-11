FedEx (FDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $260.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.37 and its 200 day moving average is $260.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.