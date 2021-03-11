FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $340.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.24.

FDX stock traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.64. 116,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in FedEx by 22.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in FedEx by 7.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 371,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

