Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Ferrari worth $21,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $188.52 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

