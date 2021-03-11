Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $363.20

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 363.20 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 362.50 ($4.74), with a volume of 1408957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.20 ($4.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 320.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

About Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

