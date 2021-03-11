Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $247.30

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.30 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.51). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 337.20 ($4.41), with a volume of 2,687,553 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 320.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.30.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

