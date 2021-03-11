Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 11th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Ferrexpo stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.