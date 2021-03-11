Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 11th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Ferrexpo stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

