Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRRVY. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

