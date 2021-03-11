Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.