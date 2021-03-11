Fetch.ai Price Up 31.4% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $329.29 million and approximately $43.88 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00702839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

