FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the February 11th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $$1.21 during trading on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

