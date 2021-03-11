Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Reduced by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,685 shares of company stock worth $9,056,189 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 9,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,601. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

