Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 64.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

FIS stock opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.70. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of -802.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.