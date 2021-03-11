Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 620.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Argus boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

