Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $579.29 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $579.29 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $42.57 or 0.00074703 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00496216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00072364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.28 or 0.00574309 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012299 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 57,415,312 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

Buying and Selling Filecoin

