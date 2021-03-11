Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.