Financial Analysis: Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) versus The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) and The Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both large-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and The Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A The Kroger 2.29% 27.26% 5.47%

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. The Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Kroger pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Kroger has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tesco and The Kroger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Kroger $122.29 billion 0.22 $1.66 billion $2.20 16.02

The Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of The Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Kroger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tesco and The Kroger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A The Kroger 5 16 3 0 1.92

The Kroger has a consensus target price of $33.73, indicating a potential downside of 4.29%. Given The Kroger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Kroger is more favorable than Tesco.

Summary

The Kroger beats Tesco on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provides grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,567 fuel centers. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated 2,757 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. has a strategic partnership with Ocado Solutions to construct three new customer fulfillment centers in the Great Lakes, Pacific Northwest, and West regions. The company was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

