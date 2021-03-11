Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 609 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $230.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

